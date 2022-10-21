Musicians take first steps into performance at Riffs
Artists have been taking their first steps into public performance at Riffs since 2016.
First-timers and seasoned performers from musicians to comedians and poets all receive a warm welcome at the sessions, held monthly at Quids Inn, in Douglas.
Chris Cole, who runs the sessions with Lani Pollie, told Island Life: ‘The most important part of Riffs was, and still is, to give everyone an opportunity to play, to meet other musicians and have a really good time as well, make new friends.’
Riffs originally started at the Railway on the quay in late 2016, when Chris and Lani were asked by a friend if they could help with an open mic session.
A few months later, Chris was playing in Quids with Nicki Naden and Nicki told Andy that Chris was running open mic sessions, something Andy wanted to do.
‘In February 2017 we did our first one at Quids,’ Chris said. ‘We’re still going all these years later.’
Chris said they see a wide range of performers take part in the open mic sessions, from full bands to duos and solo performers.
‘We have a variety, from young people just getting started, in some cases the first time they’ve played for an audience.
‘We have had people who are middle aged and older who have just started too.
‘And we’ve also had some of the finest musicians on the island, the likes of Mae Challis, Alice Dudley and Matt Kelly.’
Andy told Island Life that it was important to him to support the island’s live music scene.
‘I think it’s hugely important to support our local live music and indeed the wider art scene on the island.
‘We have so much talent on the island and it’s very difficult for them to gain early exposure without support from local venues and people, which allows them to develop their skills and their art to hopefully allow them to take it to the larger worldwide market in the future.
‘Secondly, especially in difficult times like we have at the moment, music is something that can bring people together and help to put smiles on people’s faces.’
Andy said the live music scene had seen a revival in the last five years.
‘Riffs has played a huge part in that by offering many of the bands and artists who are regularly playing in all our venues the chance to start out on a public stage, or take part in their yearly Band Battle event to develop their skills,’ he said.
‘I’ve always been really proud to have been chosen by Riffs as their main venue, because I can see what they do for the island’s musical community.
‘I’m committed to not only developing, and welcoming new artists along to Riffs, but also to continuing to promote all genres of live music and entertainment to the island’s audiences through our venue.’
Riffs takes place at Quids Inn on the first Sunday of the month, starting at about 7.30pm.
Any under 16s who want to perform need to be accompanied by an adult guardian.
