Claire Battye is head coach of the island’s national netball squad and the Isle of Man netball development officer. She is also a wife and mother of two boys.
Claire choose her top 10 films, books songs and even squeezes in a television show which have inspired and entertained her.
THIS WOMAN’S WORK – KATE BUSH
This song is an emotional song, created for a scene in a film, but reused by me for my own experience with my sister having cancer. She had two small children and it was a hard time. I would clean the house for her at the weekend and I would put my earphone’s in and listen to this song (among others). Her work wasn’t done and she continues to work to this day.
THE COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR – ELAINE PAIGE
I feel the songs we love are always attached to memories, this memory for me is winter walks, five kids in the back of a Mondeo counting Christmas trees (adding a few on because you thought it was a competition), listening to Elaine Paige, this was always the one that made Christmas.
THE SHACK – WILLIAM P YOUNG
A book I picked up and put down several times before I couldn’t put it down. Thought provoking around forgiveness unlike any other.
HARRY POTTER – JK ROWLING
If you haven’t read/watched the films – are you even alive?
THE GREEN MILE
What a film! A friend mentioned it again recently and her daughter and my niece (15 years of age) had no idea about this film. Needless to say, they have both now been educated, which included a vast amount tears.
CAN’T HOLD US – MACKLEMORE
Our first ever international event, the most played track of the trip out to Gibraltar where we hit the ground running, a huge first for us all and for Isle of Man Netball. The chorus was apt for how the girls played and turned up to each game, a song full of memories, one which just keeps collecting more and more.
BOOM – MARK HADDON
This is special. A book that I have never read. The only present a nine-year-old boy asked for one Christmas. Inspired by an amazing teacher who inspires children every day, and if your child is fortunate enough to ever be taught by Mr Brooks then not only is your child incredibly lucky, but so are you, knowing your child is encouraged to be exactly who they are, celebrated for being them.
WANNABE – SPICE GIRLS
Because who doesn’t love how they just entered our lives with this tune!
I LOVE TO BOOGIE – T-REX
I am fortunate to have wonderful parents, caring, supportive, great dancers, yes, this is their jam, don’t get in the way while my Dad is throwing my Mum round to this number, incredible scenes.
AFTER LIFE
Not technically any of the three requested items of music, books or films, however, how can I leave this television show by Ricky Gervais off the list. This is genius writing. An emotional rollercoaster. Must be my favourite tv show of all time.