A new exhibition celebrating the creativity and diversity of the Isle of Man’s artistic community has opened at the House of Manannan in Peel.
Presented by Manx National Heritage in partnership with the Creative Network, ‘TRACES’ features the work of 31 Manx artists who have explored the exhibition’s central theme through a wide variety of media, styles and personal interpretations.
The exhibition stems from a call issued around a year ago to members of the Creative Network, a voluntary collective of approximately 75 Manx artists.
Participants were invited to respond to the theme ‘Traces’, producing artworks that examine the physical, emotional and historical marks that shape our lives, identities and environments.
The resulting exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to reflect on the traces that influence their own experiences, while exploring broader themes including heritage, memory, belonging, environmental change and human impact.
From personal family histories preserved through clothing and photographs to works inspired by environmental concerns, beach debris and fragments of working lives, the exhibition presents a rich and varied collection of creative responses.
Carola Rush of the Creative Network praised the commitment and imagination of the participating artists.
‘Once again, our artists have stepped up to the mark and created a wonderfully diverse range of individual responses to the theme of Traces.
‘Family history remembered through clothes and photographs; environmental damage and change; human detritus from a beach and the threads of old paperwork from a working life being excised, are some of the traces identified by artworks in this exciting exhibition.’
She also expressed gratitude to the artists who submitted work, the guest selectors responsible for choosing the final exhibition pieces and Manx National Heritage for its continued support.
She added: ‘The Creative Network organisers would like to thank all artists who produced and submitted work and the three selectors who made the difficult final choices of which works would make up the exhibition.
‘We are also grateful to MNH for hosting us again and supporting us in bringing artists’ work into the public domain.’
Katie King, curator of art and social history at Manx National Heritage, highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two organisations.
‘It has been a pleasure to work with the Creative Network once again on TRACES,’ she said.
‘Manx National Heritage’s partnership with the Creative Network goes back to 2012, and over the years we have worked together to create opportunities for Manx artists to exhibit their work and share their creative responses to themes that resonate with our Island’s culture and heritage.’
The artworks featured in TRACES were selected by a panel made up of internationally renowned Manx-born artist Kevin Atherton, resident artist and former art school principal Peter Davies, and Sarah Wilson-White, head of culture at the Department of Education, Sport and Culture.
Their task was to identify works that responded most effectively to a broad interpretation of the exhibition theme.
TRACES is on display until September 13 as part of the ‘You Exhibit Programme’ organised by Manx National Heritage.
Admission is free, although donations are welcomed.