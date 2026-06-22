A reception was held at Government House last week to celebrate His Majesty The King's Baton Relay ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer welcomed athletes past and present to mark the occasion, highlighting the Isle of Man's involvement in the relay and the upcoming Games.

Groups attending included the Isle of Man Down Syndrome Society, Manx Mencap, the Manx Gateway Club and other community organisations.

This year, each nation and territory of the Commonwealth was given the opportunity to design its own baton, with the Isle of Man's baton being designed by island artist and archer Lesley Sleight following a competition which attracted a number of submissions.

The entries were assessed by a judging panel that included the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer. Ms Sleight's design, which incorporates Manx landscapes, culture and heritage, was selected as the one that best represented the island.

The King's Baton Relay is one of the traditional build-up events to the Commonwealth Games, with batons travelling throughout the Commonwealth before arriving at the host city for the opening ceremony.

The island is sending a squad of 27 to Scotland next month for the Games which get under way on July 23. This will be the Isle of Man's 23rd appearance at the event, which is set to feature 10 sports and around 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories.

A spokesperson from Government House commented: ‘We wish our island team’s the best of luck in this years Games as they compete over a number of disciplines.’

Robbie Lambie, who competed at the 1982 Commonwealth Games, with the baton
Robbie Lambie, who competed at the 1978 and 1982 Commonwealth Games, with the baton (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Vannin Photos)
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer with island boxer Jade Burden and Lady Lorimer
The Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, with boxer Jade Burden and the Commonwealth Super Featherweight title she recently won. Burden represented the island at the most recent Commonwealth Games in 2022 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Vannin Photos)
Lady Lorimer welcomes esteemed guests
Lady Lorimer welcomes cyclist Andrew Roche who competed in seven successive Commonwealth Games between 1990 and 2014 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Vannin Photos)
Isle of Man swimmers with the baton outside Government House
Some of the Isle of Man swimmers heading to next month’s Games with the baton outside Government House (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Vannin Photos)
All smiles!
A host of the island’s former Commonwealth Games competitors attended the reception at Government House last week ((Photo: Gary Weightman) (Vannin Photos)
Swimmers Magnus Kelly and Joel Watterson with the baton
Swimmers Magnus Kelly and Joel Watterson with the baton (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Vannin Photos)
Rachel Glover with the baton
Rifle shooter Dr Rachel Glover competed at the 2014 and 2018 Games (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Vannin Photos)
Swimmer Kiera Prentice and gymnast Tara Donnelly
Swimmer Kiera Prentice will be heading to Glasgow next month, while gymnast Tara Donnelly previously competed at the Glasgow Games in 2014 aged only 15 (Photo: Gary Weightman) (Vannin Photos)