The waiting time to take a driving test is five weeks on the Isle of Man with less than half successfully passing.
In a written Tynwald question, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse asked Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood about waiting times and pass rates over the last three years.
Dr Haywood revealed the current waiting time for a driving test stands at five weeks.
In 2022, 2,324 tests were taken and 1,069 candidates passed with a 46% pass rate while in 2,023, 2585 tests were taken and 1,115 candidates passed.
In 2024, 2,287 tests were taken and 985 candidates passed while this year, up to July 31, 1681 tests have taken and 722 candidates passed.
The pass rate from 2023 onwards stands at 43% for each year.