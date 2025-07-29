Manx Gaelic featured prominently last week as Culture Vannin’s ‘Scoill Souree’ - a summer school for adult learners - brought together more than 50 participants from around the world.
Held in Peel and St John’s last week, the event attracted students from eight countries, including the USA, Switzerland, and the UK, with several travelling long distances to immerse themselves in the language and culture of the Isle of Man.
Now in its third year, the summer school continues to grow in popularity.
Five separate courses were offered, providing a ‘supportive and inclusive’ environment for learners at different stages.
Each participant received 15 hours of classroom time led by experienced tutors Ruth Keggin Gell, Jamys O’Meara, and Paul Rogers. Lessons focused on building confidence and fluency, with practical content delivered in an encouraging, student-focused setting.
Among the international learners was Lauren Collister from Pennsylvania, who has been studying Manx online through Culture Vannin for four years, and described the in-person learning experience as ‘transformative’.
Organiser of Scoill Souree, Ruth Keggin Gell, said: ‘Having attended many summer schools as an adult, I wanted to create something similar for Manx.
‘I deliberately timed our summer school to coincide with the fantastic Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering, which takes place each year in Peel, so that summer school attendees would experience a vibrant week of Manx language, culture, music and dance, and have plenty of opportunities to practise their Manx outside of classes.’
For those interested in continuing or beginning their journey with the Manx language, Culture Vannin will be running both in-person and online classes starting in late September.
Anyone interested in receiving updates is encouraged to sign up for the ‘Learn Manx’ newsletter at https://www.learnmanx.com/newsletters/ or contact Culture Vannin on 676169.