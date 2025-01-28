Manx National Heritage has opened a new exhibition celebrating a milestone in the history of the Gaiety Theatre.
‘Gaiety 125’, which is taking place at the Manx Museum, has been brought together in conjunction with theatre staff and ‘Friends of the Gaiety’, bringing together a selection of images from key moments in the theatre’s past - including the original building, conversion work and restoration, and the big names that have performed there in the past and present.
Alongside this, a selection of original objects look to illustrate both the performance history of the building (such as Ken Dodd’s drum) and the technical aspects of how a theatre works.
A spokesperson from Manx National Heritage said: ‘It was back in 1900 that master theatre architect Frank Matcham took a non-descript music hall on Douglas Promenade and remodelled it into something truly special.
‘Over the years it has survived changes in taste and fashion, and narrowly avoided demolition on at least one occasion.
‘It was lovingly restored to its former glory in the 1990s, when garish and inappropriate additions and accretions were removed, and the theatre now stands as the finest example of its kind in the British Isles.’
Matthew Richardson, Manx National Heritage curator of social history, commented: ‘I have always loved the atmosphere of the Gaiety and have long thought how lucky we are on the island to have such a magnificent building.
‘Therefore, it was personally a great honour to be asked to work on this exhibition. We’ve had great support from both staff and Friends of the Gaiety, and for me, the hardest part has been how to distil so much history which surrounds this building into one temporary exhibition.’
Séamus Shea, technical manager at the VillaGaiety complex, added: ‘We’re delighted to be marking this remarkable milestone with this special exhibition in partnership with Manx National Heritage.
‘The captivating display highlights the theatre's rich past, from its vibrant performances and renowned artists over the years to its transformation into a cinema and eventual restoration.
‘It's a perfect opportunity to honour the legacy of this iconic venue and reflect on its ongoing story.’
‘Gaiety 125’ is open until Sunday, May 18 at the Manx Museum Cabinet of Curiosity, and will be back later in the year after a short break in the summer.
Admission to the museum is free, with any donations welcome.