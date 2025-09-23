Manx charity Sand Dams Worldwide Isle of Man has been awarded a grant of £100,000 by the Isle of Man Government to deliver a sand dam project in Mozambique.
It will help improve food and water security for rural dryland communities living in Manica Province.
Mozambique is one of the poorest countries in the world and is vulnerable to extreme climatic conditions such as droughts, cyclones and floods, contributing to widespread food and water shortages.
Community members reported having to queue for more than 11 hours for water during the driest months, with many resorting to sleeping at the water points to avoid the long queues, leaving them little time for anything else.
Sand dams, a nature-based rainwater harvesting structure, offer a simple and cost-effective solution.
Built across seasonal riverbeds, they capture and store water which falls during the rainy seasons.
That water is stored within the sand, providing a year-round supply of clean water close to home.
Working in partnership with their Mozambican partner the Micaia Foundation, over two years the project will support three rural communities in Manica to each construct a sand dam.
Farmers will also be supported to implement sustainable agriculture and a range of environmental protection techniques, so that they can grow more food while at the same time protecting the environment, thereby helping to ensure their long-term food security.
Andrew Kingman, co-founder of Micaia said: ‘The introduction of sand dam technology in the dry areas of Manica Province is really transformative.
‘Local people are excited about the prospect of having access to water throughout the year, giving them the opportunity to grow more food.
‘With this new funding from Isle of Man Government through our partnership with Sand Dams Worldwide, Micaia will be able to help more than 5,000 people improve their access to water - for home use and for irrigation.’