The Port St Mary branch of the Royal British Legion is inviting local organisations and community members to support its upcoming poppy appeal fundraising event.
Titled ‘Baron Otto's Oompah Band – Oompah Night Celebration’, the event will begin at 8pm on Saturday (October 4) at Morton Hall, Castletown, and promises an evening of music and entertainment, all in support of raising vital funds for the poppy appeal.
The appeal supports serving and ex-serving members of the Armed Forces and their families across the UK and the Isle of Man.
Island businesses and organisations are encouraged to demonstrate their support by purchasing a table for £100, which seats up to 10 guests.
Attendees are invited to dress up adding to the festive and community spirit of the night.
A spokesperson from the Port St Mary branch commented: ‘By purchasing a table, your organisation will not only enjoy an evening of great entertainment, but will also be demonstrating your commitment to supporting those who have served our country.’
All funds raised will directly contribute to the Royal British Legion’s year-round efforts, including providing financial aid, housing, and mental health support for veterans and their families.
Claire McCabe, coordinating the event on behalf of the Port St Mary branch, is managing table reservations.
Spaces are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested parties are encouraged to book early by contacting her at 462570.
- Calling all artists, authors, and musicians! If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent. Email details and a photo to [email protected] and share your story with the Isle of Man community!