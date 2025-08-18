Police have said that a second drone has been spotted over the Mountain Course during qualifying for this week’s Manx Grand Prix.
During racing periods such as the TT, MGP and Classic TT the Manx Civil Aviation Authority impose restrictions on the flight of drones and light aircraft over the course.
On Monday evening, there were reports of a drone over Signpost Corner while, in Sunday’s opening session of the meeting, one was seen near to the Creg-ny-Baa.
A police spokesperson added: ‘The restrictions are for the safety of aircraft, competitors and spectators.
‘These temporary restrictions come into force when the airspace is notified as “active”.
‘This time period varies depending on racing and due to that, some apps will not display the temporary restriction and therefore will not prevent their drones from flying.
‘This does not mean that it is safe, or lawful to fly such a drone.
‘It will not be considered a defence.
‘The potential sentence of breaching the regulations is up to five years in custody.
‘All drone operators must take care to ensure their flights are lawful and safe.
‘This website does show the restrictions over the TT course.’