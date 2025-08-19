A company spokesperson said: ‘Smoke was detected in a machinery space within Manxman. Standard safety procedures were activated, including a muster of all passengers at emergency stations. The vessel was able to proceed as normal to its berth in Douglas, at a reduced speed, and carried out its mooring operations unaided although a tug was requested to stand by as a standard precaution. All passengers were able to disembark as normal. No passengers or crew were injured and there was no threat to the overall safety of the vessel.’