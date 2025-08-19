The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has confirmed that smoke detected in a machinery space on board the Manxman led to the cancellation of Tuesday morning’s sailing to Heysham.
The ferry firm says that standard safety procedures were activated during the incident, with passengers mustered at emergency stations and the shoreside emergency response process triggered.
A tug was also requested to stand by as a precaution, although the vessel was able to continue to Douglas at reduced speed and berth unaided.
All passengers disembarked safely, and no injuries were reported.
A company spokesperson said: ‘Smoke was detected in a machinery space within Manxman. Standard safety procedures were activated, including a muster of all passengers at emergency stations. The vessel was able to proceed as normal to its berth in Douglas, at a reduced speed, and carried out its mooring operations unaided although a tug was requested to stand by as a standard precaution. All passengers were able to disembark as normal. No passengers or crew were injured and there was no threat to the overall safety of the vessel.’
Investigations into the cause of the incident are under way and the Steam Packet says is working with equipment manufacturers to identify the issue and ensure Manxman can return to service as soon as possible.
The emergency response has since been stood down, and contingency plans are being implemented to minimise disruption.
Manannan’s timetable has been rescheduled to transfer as many passengers as possible to the UK, with further updates on future sailings expected.
