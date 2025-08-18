Isle of Man Airport has announced essential overnight drainage works as part of its ongoing infrastructure improvement programme.
The work is scheduled to take place over two consecutive nights, from Thursday 21 to Friday, August 22 and Friday 22 to Saturday, August 23, between approximately 8.30pm and 5.30am.
The project will involve heavy machinery, including multiple excavators and rock breakers, to break up and remove rock in preparation for the next phase of drainage installation.
Project bosses say that due to the open nature of the airport landscape and lack of natural noise barriers, some disturbance to surrounding areas is expected, particularly in Derbyhaven, Ballasalla, and Castletown.
More widespread disruption could occur depending on atmospheric and weather conditions.
Geoff Pugh, Isle of Man Airport’s Interim Director, acknowledged the impact on residents: 'We regret this activity may cause a disturbance to residents in the vicinity of the airport and I would like to apologise in advance if this is the case.
'This work is an essential part of our ongoing improvements of the airport’s infrastructure, and we are doing everything we can to minimise disruption.'
Originally, the rock-breaking phase had been programmed over a two-week period in October.
However, after close cooperation between the contractor and airport staff, the work has been brought forward and condensed into just two nights to minimise disruption.
The timing has been carefully planned to occur ahead of the new school term and to coincide with the August Bank Holiday, when many residents are expected to have additional time off work.
Mr Pugh added: 'We recognise that there is no ideal time for work of this nature, but we’ve worked hard to identify the option that causes the least disturbance to local residents.'
The drainage works form part of a broader investment in the airport’s long-term resilience and operational safety.
The project aims to improve the airport’s water management systems, ensuring surface water does not pool on the airfield and enhancing capacity to cope with heavy rainfall and extreme weather.
Upgrades will also protect local watercourses and surrounding ecosystems by improving water quality before discharge.
According to the airport’s development programme, 'At the Isle of Man Airport, we are committed to maintaining and enhancing our facilities to meet operational needs while protecting the environment.
'One of our key infrastructure initiatives is the airport drainage project, a major undertaking aimed at improving the airport's water management systems.'
The works involve installing modern high-capacity drains and culverts, adding advanced filtration systems to remove contaminants such as oil, fuel, and debris, and implementing environmentally sustainable methods throughout the project.
All works are being carried out outside of operational hours to ensure the airport remains fully functional during the day.
The Isle of Man Airport has thanked the public for their patience and understanding, reaffirming its dedication to maintaining high standards of service, safety, and infrastructure investment.
Full details of the drainage improvement project are available at https://airport.im/your-airport/airport-developments/