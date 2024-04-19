Spring has been something of a washout but there is a chance to bask in some guaranteed sun at a new art exhibition in Laxey.
This year's open art competition exhibition at the Hodgson Loom Gallery in Laxey has been inspired by the theme of the sun.
Every year the gallery holds an open art competition and the theme can be interpreted literally or more laterally. The exhibition is open to whatever inspires the artist whether young, old, professional or amateur.
Julia Ashby-Smyth said: ‘To encourage creativity and deeper thought processes, sunsets and sunrises were not eligible for submission.
‘As a result we have a splendid diverse array of entries from more than 100 artists featuring everything from glittering sunglasses and strident sunflowers to gentle dappled pools and sticky sundews.
‘In addition to the wide variety of paintings and drawings submitted, many other mediums and styles are also represented including ceramics, stone sculpture, glass, wood, textile, digital art, photography, linoprints, collage and jewellery.
‘As ever the impressive wealth of creative talent to be found on our little island shines through in the 180 pieces on display.’
Visitors to the gallery are invited to vote for their favourite piece in the Public Vote category.
Julia added: ‘With so many pieces to choose from it's not an easy task and it will be fascinating to see which piece comes out on top.’
The public vote will close at midday on Saturday, May 11 ready for the prize presentation including overall winner at 3.30pm that day. The exhibition will be on display until May 18.
The gallery is open Monday - Saturday, from 10am-5pm. It is on the first floor, accessible via the Laxey Woollen Mills shop.