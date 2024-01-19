A new Manx poetry collection has been published by respected Scotland-based publisher, Jack Caradoc.
Dreich Planet 2: Isle of Man features poems selected from the nearly 150 entries submitted following a call-out in the summer.
Fifth Manx Bard Annie Kissack, Hazel Teare, who edits the Isle of Man Poetry Society’s publications, and poet David Callin took on the role of co-editors.
Annie told Island Life: ‘There is little doubt that the current Manx poetry scene is thriving.
‘Dreich Planet 2: Isle of Man should be of interest to anyone living in the island and those living elsewhere who have a Manx connection.
‘And although a little late for Christmas, it would make an excellent and unusual gift for the New Year.’
Jack is well-known in poetry circles for his pamphlet-style chapbooks, anthologies and full collections.
In 2020 he published Manxman, David Callin’s own collection, Always, and in 2023, some poems from Annie Kissack.
Jack contacted David to ask about a possible collection of contemporary Manx poetry.
‘The answer given was a resounding “yes please!”,’ Annie said.
It was decided the publication should represent the range of poetry being written on or about the island these days . No poet would get more than one poem included.
Free verse and rhyming poetry would be considered equally. To ensure fairness, the names of the poets were withheld until selections had been made.
Administrative assistance was provided by Bethany de Legh-Runciman, who chairs Isle of Man Poetry Society.
Annie said: ‘Working as a trio of editors was time-consuming but although there was a fair amount of discussion there was no falling out over ultimate choices.
‘A few poets submitted several poems of very high quality indeed, so picking just one each was difficult.
‘Initially each editor sorted the poems they preferred and then continued the sifting process, sometimes changing their minds following discussion.’
Common themes emerged including landscape, family, fear and acceptance of loss and change, relationships with history, consideration of different ways of belonging the Manx language and traditions.
The volume features a total of 37 very different poems written by the following poets: Ros Alcock, Stacey Astill, Boakesey Closs, John Boyle, Frances Butler-Clewlow, John Paul Butler, Howard Caine, David Callin, Isla Callister, John Dog Callister, Alison Corlett, Emma Craig, Sarah Davidson, Damien B. Donnelly, Carol Ellis, James Franklin, Simon Hunt, Ammar Hammad Khan, Annie Kissack, Vinty Kneale, Janet Lees, Sarah Lockyer, Simon Maddrell, John Mann, Michael Manning, Rhiannon Manning, Simon Neil, Kirstie Nickson, Jacob O’Sullivan, Joanne Rimmer Weeks, Doug Sandle, Jacqueline S, Shirtlff, Debra Tracey-Carney, Maire Stephens, Hazel Teare, Matthew Warren and Doona Williams.
Dreich Planet 2: Isle of Man sells for £6 and is available to buy online at https://hybriddreich.co.uk/dreich-chapbooks/