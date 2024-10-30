Manx National Heritage has opened a new exhibition on the ‘enchanting world of Manx fairy tales, myths and legends’.
‘Rare Sightings and Urban Faeries’, an exclusive exhibition by illustrator Julia Ashby Smyth, opened at the Manx Museum on Saturday.
Inspired by some of the most popular characters from Manx folklore, the exhibition features more than 70 magical creatures believed to inhabit the Isle of Man’s landscape of bogs, waterfalls and hillsides, alongside lesser-known beings inhabiting the island’s urban world.
After studying art at Ramsey Grammar School and North Staffordshire Polytechnic, Julia Ashby Smyth is a Manx illustrator who is the curator of the Hodgson Loom Gallery at the Laxey Woollen Mills.
A spokesperson from Manx National Heritage said: ‘Her illustrations are well known, appearing across the island through many local commissions.
‘Working as an illustrator for more than 40 years, Julia’s work has featured on Isle of Man stamp collections, coins and in publications, including the new edition of Sophia Morrison’s “Manx Fairy Tales”.
‘In recent years, she has also taken on the role as the illustrator for the Fynoderee Distillery, with her unique style, imagination, and profound knowledge of all things mythical and Manx making Julia the perfect fit for bringing the Fynoderee brand to life.’
Nicola Tooms, exhibition curator for Manx National Heritage, said: ‘We have transformed our gallery to showcase Julia’s work.
‘As visitors step through the portal into the exhibition, they will meet some old favourites from Manx folklore and be introduced to some new characters, who are more tech savvy than your average buggane!’
‘Rare Sightings and Urban Faeries’ officially launched at a private event for invited guests at the Manx Museum last Friday, which was sponsored by the Fynodoree Distillery.
Original drawings, sketches, paintings and prints will be available to purchase throughout the exhibition period, offering an opportunity to own a unique piece of Julia Ashby Smyth’s work.
The exhibition is open until February 23. Open from 9.30am to 4.30pm, admission is free with donations welcome.
- Manx National Heritage sites are also set to close for the year on Sunday, November 3.
The sites, which include the Great Laxey Wheel, Castle Rushen, Peel Castle, Cregneash, Rushen Abbey and the Grove Museum, were opened for the summer season on March 28, but will close this weekend.