A new artistic wallpaper mural has been unveiled in the Circle Bar of the Gaiety Theatre as part of the venue’s 125th anniversary celebrations.
The installation pays tribute to the theatre’s long-standing cultural heritage, and the many performers who have graced its stage over the past century and a quarter.
The mural was designed by creative studio 572 and features nearly 200 images.
These were contributed by performing societies and individuals associated with the Gaiety Theatre and compiled with the support of the Friends of the Gaiety Theatre.
The result is a visual timeline that reflects the ‘rich history and ongoing legacy’ of the iconic venue.
Bill Smedley, chair of the Friends of the Gaiety Theatre Committee, commented: ‘This project is both a celebration and a reminder of the countless people who have made the Gaiety what it is today.
‘The mural belongs as much to the community as it does to the theatre, honouring 125 years of creativity, performance and shared memories.
‘We hope it will spark many more memories and conversations when enjoyed over a refreshment before a performance.’
An unveiling ceremony was held to mark the occasion, attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.
Also present were Minister for Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine, DESC political members Sarah Maltby and Paul Craine, along with representatives from the Friends of the Gaiety Theatre including Mervin Stokes.
The mural forms part of a wider series of events and initiatives celebrating the theatre’s 125 year anniversary.
One of these initiatives is the ‘Gaiety 125’ exhibition, which has been put together in conjunction with staff and Friends of the Gaiety, and includes props and artefacts from the long history of the theatre.
The exhibition re-opens on Saturday, September 20 until February 22 and is open from 9.30am to 4.30pm.