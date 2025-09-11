The visuals, which sit on the glass balustrade of the Bradda Glen viewing platform, were unveiled on Saturday, September 6. They were created by local artist John Hancox in partnership with the Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann and the Rushen Heritage Trust.
The panels feature a panoramic illustration of Port Erin Bay, highlighting historic and natural landmarks including Collinson’s Café, St Catherine’s Church, the Cosy Nook, Meayll Circle, the former Port Erin Marine Laboratory site, the old breakwater, and Milner Tower.
Rotary Club president David Scott said: ‘It’s great to work in partnership with John Hancox and the Rushen Heritage Trust to deliver the latest element of the creation of the Bradda Glen viewing platform and the refurbishment of the nature trail.
‘The research and wording for the visuals was done by a team of volunteers from Rushen Heritage Trust, which included Christa Viohl, Susan Woolard, and the Trust’s late chairman, Doreen Moule.
‘Already the viewing platform is being well used by the local community, thanks to its greater ease of access and inclusivity to all including those using wheelchairs and families with pushchairs. These interpretation vinyls are for all local residents and visitors to enjoy and understand the wonderful coastal views.’
Robert Graham, chairman of the Rushen Heritage Trust, added: ‘Thanks to Rotary, we have had the opportunity to help visitors and local residents understand more about the views and stories behind some local landmarks through these stunning visual panels at the Bradda Glen viewing platform.’
The installation follows a project by the Rotary Club in 2023 to mark its 50th anniversary, which saw the creation of the viewing platform and improvements to disabled access at the site.