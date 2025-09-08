A total of 13 Manx landmarks have been given protected status including chapels, bridges and railways stations.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) announced at the end of July it intended to add the landmarks to the Protected Buildings Register.
Following public consultation the 13 buildings have now been granted the special status. This means they are all now legally protected from demolition or significant alteration without registered building consent, in recognition of their special architectural or historic interest.
Among those granted the status are the Legislative Buildings, home of Manx law making for over 125 years, the Former School of Art associated with Archibald Knox and Peel’s former railway station now incorporated in the House of Manannan.
DEFA Minister Clare Barber MHK said: ‘These registrations celebrate the diversity of the island’s heritage, from medieval bridges to the innovation of our railways and the splendour of our parliament buildings.
‘By registering them, we are safeguarding these landmarks for generations to come.’
Juan Watterson SHK, Speaker of the House of Keys and Chairman of the Tynwald Management Committee, is also delighted by the latest additions to the protected Buildings Register.
He said: ‘As Manx people, we are proud to be the home of the world’s oldest continuous parliament. Our current home is steeped in history, just as its predecessors were, and the Royal Chapel at St John’s is as iconic a part of Tynwald Day as the hill itself.
‘I congratulate DEFA on recognising the importance of these historic sites.’
The list of newly registered buildings are:
* Legislative Buildings, Douglas – seat of Tynwald and home of Manx lawmaking for over 125 years.
* Royal Chapel, St John’s and National Assembly Site – the island’s National Civic Church dating from 1849 and the Tynwald Day site.
* Moore’s Bridge, Laxey – a pioneering 1854 road bridge built for horse-drawn coaches.
* Laxey Manx Electric Railway Viaduct – a striking curved viaduct from 1898 with Ruabon brick detailing.
* Kirk Michael Railway Station (now Fire Station) – a distinctive 1879 station reflecting the Manx Northern Railway’s heritage.
* Monks’ Bridge, Ballasalla – a unique 12th-century medieval bridge once linking Rushen Abbey with its estates.
* Ballure Manx Electric Railway Viaduct – an 1899 iron and steel structure, restored to award-winning standards.
* Stone Bridge, Ramsey – built in 1755 and widened in 1840 which has connected the town for over 250 years.
* Groudle Viaduct – a unique 1894 structure carrying both road and rail.
* Former Peel Railway Station and Water Tower – early 1900s Arts and Crafts design and water tower with a rare slate tank.
* Former School of Art (now Kensington Arts), Douglas – an art school built in 1884 associated with Archibald Knox and Norman Sayle.
* Douglas Railway Station Workshops – home to one of the world’s most complete collections of historic working railway machinery.
* Douglas Railway Station Signal Box – a rare 1892 signal box, the last frame of its kind in situ worldwide.