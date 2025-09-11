Dot Tilbury MBE has led tributes following the death of her close friend and long-time stage partner Geoff Corkish MBE, who she described as ‘without doubt the best compere bar none’.
Mr Corkish, whose career spanned politics, business and the arts, passed away at the weekend following a brave battle with cancer.
Dot Tilbury, who performed alongside him for around 40 years, remembered him as the funniest non-acting trained comic she had ever worked with.
‘Whether it was with the Concert Brass grand recital in the Villa Marina or introducing acts at the Cronky Voddy Ploughing Match concert, he was always brilliant,’ she said.
She recalled their Torvill and Dean skit at a breast cancer fashion show at the Villa Marina which, she said, ‘brought the house down’. One Christmas, the pair entertained audiences at seventeen different celebrations.
‘We will all miss him so much. Love from us all to Muriel and his family,’ she added.
Dot also highlighted Mr Corkish’s lasting impact on the island’s cultural life, urging the public to support the upcoming choir festival at the Villa Marina, a project he had championed.
Mr Corkish was first elected to the House of Keys in 2006 representing Douglas West, re-elected in 2011 and elevated to the Legislative Council in 2013, serving until his retirement.
Before entering politics, he was the long-serving spokesperson for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, where his approachable style and sense of humour made him a recognisable figure to generations of islanders.
Away from politics and business, he made a major contribution to the island’s cultural life. A gifted baritone, he won the Cleveland Medal in 1983 and went on to direct the Festival of Choirs. He also served as chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council and vice-chair of Culture Vannin.
A Steam Packet spokesperson said his ‘positivity and passion for the island and its ferry company was unparalleled’.
Culture Vannin said: ‘Geoff was our Vice-Chairman between 2014 and 2018 and was a key driving force behind the development of our cultural centre in St John’s. His passion for so many aspects of Manx life stood out – from festivals to concerts and gatherings where you could enjoy a real cooish. He will be missed as a champion of Manx culture in its myriad of forms – a true gentleman and friend to the island.’
Mr Speaker, Juan Watterson MHK, said: ‘Geoff’s style wasn’t banging the table, but by using his disarming personality to get people to sit round it to settle issues and make our island a better place.’
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan added: ‘Geoff was deeply passionate about the Isle of Man and dedicated to serving the community. He brought balance and perspective to debates within Tynwald, making a positive contribution to the Government of the day. Geoff will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his wife Muriel and his family during this difficult time.’