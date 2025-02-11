A new venture from an island music promoter is set to kickstart with a trio of shows in April this year.
Sam Bowman has collaborated with his long-time friend and fellow music promoter Brian Clarke to form ‘Live Roots Music Isle of Man’, with the aim being to host music events at local venues as well as getting Manx performers to perform in the UK.
Talking about the venture, Sam said: ‘It all started over a pint with my long-term mate Brian Clarke from Merseyside, who already does live music promotion over there.
‘He sees hundreds of gigs every year so was well placed to hand pick the best ones to come over to the island and show me the ropes.
‘From that point, we formed Live Roots Music. It’s early days, but the support and friendly advice received from everyone I reach out to locally have already made this a really positive and uplifting experience for me.
‘A particular mention should go out to John Gregory, who is an accomplished Isle of Man-based blues guitarist, and he has been a huge support and mentor to me over the last few months.’
Sam has already organised three events in the space of three days, with Americana quartet the ‘Jesse Janes’ performing in Port Erin, Laxey and Peel on April 4, April 5 and April 6.
The opening act for these three shows will be Sam’s friend and blues guitarist John Gregory, otherwise known as ‘Blue John’.
As well as the Jesse Janes in April, Live Roots has also secured the country blues duo Erin Harpe and Jim Countryman from Boston in America, who will play at the same venues from November 6 to November 8.
Discussing the first three shows in April, Sam said: ‘It all kicks off with the well-known (in the north west of the UK) Americana quartet the Jesse Janes, who will be bringing their previously sold out live show celebrating the soundtrack from the 2000 movie 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?’ and other iconic bluegrass and blues classics to the island for the first time.
‘During the shows, you can expect to hear classic tunes made famous by the likes of Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, EmmyLou Harris, Alison Kraus, Elvis Presley, The Stanley Brothers, Roy Orbison, Jimmy Rodgers and Gillian Welch to name a few.
‘The Jesse Janes are made up of Irish sisters Kate and Mary Rose, plus Liverpool lads Tom and Ben.
‘They have been enchanting audiences in Ireland and the North West of England for more than 10 years, with their unique and joyful interpretations of Americana classics alongside some of their own original songs.’
The purpose of Live Roots Music has been described as ‘putting the artist at the forefront to promote their music’.
‘Brian and I plan to grow the Manx leg of the business and aim to get Manx artists over to the UK through Brian’s connections too,’ Sam added.
‘Live music is our passion - we’re not in it to make any money, just the sheer pleasure of seeing these bands fulfilling their true potential.’