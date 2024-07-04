The Isle of Man is set to welcome a unique and engaging new theatre experience for children aged between 5 and 9 with the launch of ‘Let's Get Wild!’ on July 20.
This audio-immersive show, commissioned by the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) and co-created with the innovative theatre company Hello Little People, promises to take young audiences on an adventurous journey through a wildlife training academy.
Participants will don silent disco-style headphones, immersing themselves in a world where they can move, dance, and complete challenges aimed at helping nature.
The show, made possible by a grant from the Manx Lottery Trust’s 2023 Community Awards Thematic Fund, 'Empowering Young People', aims to educate and inspire children about local wildlife, encouraging them to become proactive in addressing environmental challenges.
Pupils from Laxey and Kewaigue schools, along with young collaborators, contributed significantly to every aspect of the show, from the storyline to the music, composed by David Kilgallon, and even the artwork.
This inclusive approach ensures the production resonates deeply with its young audience, capturing their perspectives and hopes for the future of Manx wildlife.
Graham Makepeace-Warne, MWT's Head of Engagement, said: ‘We know that hundreds of children in the Isle of Man will have a fantastic time taking part in the show when we launch this summer.
‘This has been an excellent opportunity to listen to young people and their concerns and hopes for wildlife in the Isle of Man in a creative way.
‘Children are bombarded with worrying information about climate change and biodiversity loss, with little agency at this stage in their lives to change the story.
‘This project has put them in the driving seat and given them time to explore what is important to them.
‘Children taking part in the show will have chance to be part of a story that protects Manx Wildlife for the future’. Chloe Shimmin, artistic director at Hello Little People, added: ‘Over the past year, we've collaborated with young people from across the Isle of Man to capture their thoughts, feelings, and concerns about Manx Wildlife.
‘Their insights were invaluable!
‘Together, we created this show to not only entertain but also to foster a deep connection with Manx Wildlife in an engaging and creative way.’
The show adds to Manx Wildlife Trust’s education programme which includes regular sessions with school students and a children’s club ‘Wildlife Watch’ that both offer children the opportunity to get up close to wildlife with activities like rock-pooling, bug hunting and pond dipping.
The show will debut with two days of free performances on July 20 and 21. Following the launch, young actors will take the show on tour across the island during the summer holidays.