Three students from the Isle of Man competed at the International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) in Taiwan last week, joining 48 countries in a global challenge.
Sarah Harris from St. Ninian's High School, Emma Corlett from Ballakermeen High School and Brodie Millar from King William's College tackled complex puzzles testing logic and pattern recognition.
More than 50 Manx students have participated in the IOL since 2012, selected through the regional Lingomann competition that nurtures top linguistic talent.
Rob Teare, team lead, said: ‘The Isle of Man’s participation highlights our unique culture and language, and is a great way to fly the Manx flag internationally.’
The week-long event was hosted by National Taiwan Normal University and supported by the Taiwan Ministry of Education.