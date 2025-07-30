Afternoon discos organised by DJ Neil Cowie will take a look back at some of the island’s favourite nightclubs from the 1980s onwards.
Neil launched the island’s first afternoon discos last year at 1886 before moving to Bench nightclub when 1886 became a Wetherspoons pub.
But he now wants to ramp up the nostalgia by dedicating each disco to one of the nightclubs from the heyday of the 1980s, 90s and early 2000s.
The first session in September will focus on The Venue which only lasted five years but was the place to go in the early 2000s.
Based in the former Crescent Leisure Centre, The Venue opened in June 2000 and closed its doors for the final time on September 17, 2005.
The Venue was licensed for 1,100 people and had a floor space of about 9,000 square feet with two separate rooms.
The main room had a large stage which sometimes hosted live bands, stand-up comedy and even children's shows.
On Saturday nights, The Venue would attract crowds in excess of 800 people with an eclectic range of music from the 1960s onwards.
The club had a second room which housed about 260 people called The Cooler and played mainly dance music.
Unfortunately, The Venue’s time was short-lived as the building’s owners sold it to a development company and the site is now an apartment block.
Neil’s tribute to The Venue will take place at Bench Nightclub at 2pm on Saturday, September 27.
Tickets actually went on sale in June and have sold very well with around 200 snapped up.
Neil said: ‘There are many people who enjoy a trip out and nostalgia in dance music is where it’s at. Not everyone wants to be out until 3am so we bring the party to an afternoon and early evening, ensuring you can be tucked up in bed at a reasonable time.’
‘The first disco will be a trip back in time to the early 2000s to the Venue which was a weekend staple for ravers,’ Neil said.
‘The Cooler was the small room in the venue where the biggest party was found and I’m lucky enough to have two former residents playing for me, with Steve Butt and Alan Stacey digging out the old classics and for authenticity on vinyl.
‘I’m absolutely delighted as I was always a fan of both the lads and the music would have the room bouncing each weekend.
‘The venue would draw thousands of people across a weekend and needs to be remembered. It’s been 20 years since the Venue closed its doors and was great to get some inspiration and insight recently from former owner Peter Locke.
‘The Afternoon Disco will be supported by its residents Peter Dunn, Roy Campbell and myself.
‘Our aim is to shift the music to a complete Dance Anthems Afternoon and we have something very special planned with Pete who, as many may remember, was the main DJ for The Dow Jones and Little Caesar’s.’
Tickets are available for the September 27 event from Skiddle at: www.skiddle.com/e/41166352 and further information on social media by following Neil Cowie or his dedicated Neil Cowie’s Afternoon Disco Page.