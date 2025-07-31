Peter Kelly, President of the Isle of Man Victorian Society, delivered a talk exploring the long and often surprising history of the chapel and its surrounding hamlet. Drawing on archival documents, church council minutes and historical pamphlets, he highlighted key milestones in the building’s past, including a 70-year journey to agree on the installation of a toilet.
In a recent development, Mr Kelly revealed that he had uncovered evidence suggesting the site may have housed a chapel as early as 1830 or 1833 – significantly earlier than the previously accepted construction date of 1850. He said the discovery, made just days before the event, would require further investigation but offered new opportunities for historical research.
Following the talk, Tom Thomson, Vice-Chairman of the Isle of Man Victorian Society, presented a cheque for £2,500 to Paul Creamer, Property Steward at the chapel. The funds will go towards replacing the existing wooden floor in the schoolroom with an insulated concrete surface, making the building more durable and energy efficient for year-round community use.
The donation marks a significant step forward in the ongoing campaign to save the chapel, which sits above Colby and is nearing its 175th anniversary.
The Church Council has previously warned that the building could face closure if improvements were not made.
The chapel remains a place of worship, with a small congregation that grows during key events such as Harvest, Easter and Christmas.
Guests at Sunday’s event included local residents, Victorian Society members and heritage supporters. Tea, coffee and cake were served following the talk, with donations welcomed to assist with ongoing restoration efforts.