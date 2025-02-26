The next Island Spirituality Network meeting is set to look at the 'Spirituality of Taizé'.
Based in the Isle of Man, the Island Spirituality Network has been offering a programme of regular meetings since November 2007 exploring all aspects of prayer and spiritual development, and is open to people of any denomination, or none.
Reverend Chris Howson will host the latest session at St John’s Mill on Saturday, March 8, with the meeting being titled ‘The Spirituality of Taizé – The Hope of Reconciliation’.
Taizé is well regarded as one of the world's most important sites of Christian pilgrimage, and each year tens of thousands of young pilgrims flock to the small village of Taizé in central France to share in the community's way of life.
Prayer, silence, music, joy, simplicity and reconciliation are seen as being ‘at the heart’ of the Taizé experience.
During the lecture, Chris will describe how that for him, Taizé is ‘rooted in reconciliation and love’, and he will also detail the music and inspiration of the ecumenical community.
Chris Howson grew up near Surrey and became a social worker, later serving as President of the Students Union in Bradford.
He founded ‘Fresh Expressions of Church’ for young people in and around the centre of the city, as well as running a hostel for those coming out of prison.
Talking about Chris, a spokesperson from the Island Spirituality Network said: ‘He is a liberation theologian, has a Masters in “Inequalities and Society” and is senior chaplain at the University of Sunderland, having joined the chaplaincy staff in 2012.
‘He is interfaith adviser for the Diocese of Durham and has been a formidable force for good, working for unity and reconciliation, witnessing the real benefits when local and diverse communities come together for mutual benefit.
‘It was after the deeply painful Sunderland riots last summer that Chris travelled to Taizé to re-centre himself and find solace.
‘A measure of the esteem in which he is held was demonstrated when in 2024, he was awarded the British Empire Medal in the King’s New Year Honours List for services to higher education.
‘This national recognition of Chris’ work was a fitting tribute to his witness and ministry amongst students, staff and the wider community.’
The meeting will be held from 10am to 1pm, with donations of £10 being encouraged but ‘entirely voluntary’.