A nine-year-old singer and songwriter has recorded a music video for her new song in the Isle of Man.
Aastha Vakil, who was born in Mumbai and shares her time between there, London and the island, recorded the video for her song ‘Believe in Yourself’ at Ballakermeen High School.
The new song aims to promote children's mental health awareness, and empower children to ‘develop resilience and self-belief’.
Believe in Yourself was released on October 3, and currently has over 53,000 views on YouTube.
Aastha’s personal YouTube page, which also features her first song titled ‘Shine’, has 1,460 subscribers.
Talking about her new song on Facebook, Aastha said: ‘This is dedicated to every young person who feels like the world is against them. This anthem is a reminder that you can do anything you set your mind to, no matter what obstacles you may face.
‘As a nine-year-old girl, I know that sometimes it can be tough to believe in yourself, but I'm here to tell you that you are capable of achieving greatness.
‘My song is a message of hope and empowerment, encouraging young people to believe in themselves and chase their dreams.’
Aastha regularly provides her Facebook followers with inspirational messages, which she also claimed was the idea for her new song and video.
She said: ‘The video is so amazing, and all the people who helped me make the video are super amazing!
‘To the children from the Isle of Man who were in the video with me - you guys rock!
‘I’m so lucky that I got to make this song, and I did it because I really want all the children and teens out there to believe in themselves.
‘Have faith in yourself because you can be anything you want to be. Be bold, be confident and be brave because you can do it!’
The song also forms part of Aastha’s ‘Believe in Yourself campaign’.
The campaign looks to encourage young people to share Aastha’s music, share their own experiences of overcoming adversity, join forces with local schools and organisations to raise awareness of bullying and donate to worthwhile causes.
Aastha’s personal website reads: ‘Aastha Vakil is a rising star in the music world, known for her soulful voice and heartfelt compositions.
‘Her journey as an artist has taken her across continents, allowing her to blend diverse cultural influences into her unique sound. Her songs are more than just melodies; they're vessels of hope and strength, crafted to resonate with listeners from all walks of life.
‘As she continues to make waves in the music industry, Aastha remains committed to using her platform for positive change, particularly in the realm of mental health awareness and support.’
To find out more about Aastha’s music and campaign, you can visit her website at https://aasthavakil.com/