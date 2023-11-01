Reih Bleeaney Vanannan means Manannan’s Choice of the Year and is presented to an individual or group who has achieved something incredible for Manx culture recently, or have been involved for many years.
Fiona McArdle received the 2023 award in recognition of her contribution to Manx culture, including her work in promoting and developing the Manx language, music, song and dance, history and more.
The award recognises Manannan as the patron of Manx culture, and comprises a trophy designed by Eric Austwick, a medal designed by Jenny Kissack, together with donations to the recipient and to a Manx cultural cause of their choice.
Previous winners include Nigel Crowe (genealogy, land division, history), John Kaneen (music, collecting, and broadcasting), Phil Kelly (Manx language), Michael Players (dialect theatre), Clare Kilgallon (music, song and dance) and Bunscoill Ghaelgagh (language and culture).
Nominations from the public are reviewed by judges from Manx cultural organisations, with the winner usually announced in January.
Rules, guidance notes and nomination forms are online at www.culturevannin.im or send an email enquir[email protected]. Nominations close at midday on December 1.