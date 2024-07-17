Popular musical Jersey Boys has taken the Gaiety Theatre by storm this week in a hugely entertaining display full of colour, talent and charisma.
Put together and hosted by Two Feathers’ Productions, Jersey Boys is a musical biography of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons - the rise, the tough times, the personal clashes and the ultimate triumph of a group of friends whose music became a ‘symbolic soundtrack for a generation’.
The show weaves together the group’s rise to fame, accompanied by an endless catalogue of hits.
Each member of the Four Seasons directly addresses the audience, narrating the story and with each representing a season of their career.
Set in the vibrant 1960s, four young men from New Jersey - Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Nick Massi and Tommy DeVito - find a magic sound that propels them from singing under streetlights to singing in spotlights and on stages all over the world.
Era-defining songs of the time include ‘Sherry’, ‘Big Girls Don't Cry’ and ‘Walk Like a Man’. The quartet finds itself at the top of the charts, however, personal and professional problems threaten to tear the group apart.
The four Jersey Boys are portrayed by young actors in Joe Hillard (Valli), Jack Divers (Gaudio), Thomas Dixon (Massie) and Charlie Williams (DeVito).
The talent in this show made it as good, if not better, than productions of Jersey Boys seen in Liverpool and the West End.
In this production, you feel as if you are an avid fan hearing their sound for the first time, understanding their struggles to create the music they knew would be special and different as well as commercially viable.
From the very start, where the story of how The Four Seasons was formed is narrated from the perspective of Tommy DeVito (Williams), the music, singing and story-telling is exemplary.
The humour throughout is expertly done, with the relationships between the very different four lead characters and their deep-rooted Italian ‘mafia’ families bringing so much emotion into their rags to riches tale.
This was exemplified by Thomas Dixon’s narration later in the show as Nick Massi. Plenty of laughs were to be heard from the Gaiety crowd as Massi explains his relationship with Tommy DeVito through the years.
Stand out moments included the brilliantly funny night when Gaudio (Divers) lost his virginity, accompanied by the hugely popular hit ‘December 1963 (What a Night!)’, while the musical solo performance of ‘My Eyes Adored You’ from the supremely talented Joe Hillard (Valli) was exceptional.
The excellent supporting cast and musical accompaniment add to the visceral feeling that you’ve been transported to 1960s New Jersey for a charming and vibrant evening inundated with charisma.
Credit must go to West End directors Tara Overfield-Wilkinson and Mark Hilton, as well as David Holland who provides the musical direction.
Jersey Boys will be showing at 7.30pm on Thursday and Friday night (July 18 and 19), followed by a matinee at 2.30pm and a final 7.30pm show on Saturday, July 20.
If you wish to purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/jersey-boys-the-story-of-frankie-valli-the-four-seasons/