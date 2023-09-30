Kirk Michael Chamber Orchestra will be performing at the Erin Arts Centre, in Port Erin, for the first time this weekend.
The concert, featuring Graham Kirkland as piano soloist, will take place on Sunday (October 15) at 2.30pm.
Violinist and concert organiser Karen Field told Island Life: ‘This is our first concert in the Erin Arts Centre and we’re really looking forward to performing in such a lovely venue.’
She said the programme will include Beethoven’s 2nd Piano Concerto, Johann Stamitz’s 2nd Mannheim Symphony, Mozart’s Divertimento in F major K138, Tchaikovsky’s beautiful Andante Cantabile and Elgar’s ever-popular Serenade for Strings.
Karen said: ‘Graham has played violin in the Kirk Michael Chamber Orchestra several times and we are delighted that he has agreed to be the soloist in Beethoven’s 2nd Piano Concerto.’
Graham is a well known musician who has previously performed piano concertos with the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra. He plays violin in the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra and Manx Camerata string quartet.
Kirk Michael Chamber Orchestra was formed in 2015. They rehearse in the Ebenezer Hall in the village and a significant proportion of members live in and around the area.
The orchestra usually play two concerts a year and like to mix well-known classics with less well-known pieces.
‘We’ve also branched out a bit recently,’ Karen said.
Last year the orchestra staged a joint concert with Burnbrae Ensemble in Lezayre Church and accompanied the Peel and Liverpool Cathedral choirs in their performance of Vivaldi’s Gloria.
This year they accompanied Ramsey Choral for the island premiere of Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass.
Soloists they have worked with include pianist Anna Czajkowska, singer Mandy Griffin, oboist Andrew Cole and organist Gareth Moore.
Buy concert tickets (£10 or £2 for under 18s) at www.tick etsource.co.uk/erinartscentre