The Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra’s Gala Concert at the Villa Marina will be a celebration of British light music.
Journey Into Melody takes place at the Villa Marina on Sunday afternoon.
Principal musical director and conductor Maurice Powell said: ‘From the age of Gilbert and Sullivan through to the mid-1960s light classical music by such composers as Eric Coates, Robert Farnon, Ernest Tomlinson and the island’s own adopted Manx composer Haydn Wood was heard daily on the radio, in the concert hall and later on television.
‘Sometimes dismissed by musical snobs as of little value, British light music is distinguished by its approachability and entertainment value, joie de vivre, endless memorable melodies and wonderfully colourful orchestrations, and further more, never outstays its welcome.’
The orchestra will be joined by two of the island’s most highly regarded and accomplished singers, the soprano Karen Elliott and the contralto Mandy Griffin.
Chris Sullivan with play Coates’ gorgeous Saxo-Rhapsody, never performed before on the island and the grand finale will feature Haydn Wood’s Manx Tone Poem Mannin Veen (Dear Little Isle of Man).
The concert will be compèred by the orchestra’s patron Charles Guard MBE.
Maurice added: ‘The concert promises to be a spectacular and thoroughly enjoyable afternoon, not to be missed.’
Journey Into Melody starts at 2.30pm.
Tickets are available online at www.villagaiety.com or call the box office on 600555.