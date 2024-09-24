The Isle of Man's very first Chilli and BBQ Festival fired up in Castletown Square last weekend, with a day packed full of spicy treats, culinary demonstrations, live music, and family fun.
Organised by Fire Island Chilli Farm in collaboration with Visit Castletown and supported by The Domestic Event Fund, the festival showcased some of the island’s best street food vendors.
On offer was chilli salts, jams to hot sauces, condiments and even spicy brownies and fudge, while for those looking to cool down, Davison's offered their signature chilli ice cream.
The festival also featured special demonstrations and question and answer sessions with experts including Sam Levi of Smoky Sam’s BBQ, Hawkins BBQ and Tia Ollies, who all shared tips on creating perfect Tex-Mex BBQ sides.
Music lovers were also treated to performances from the likes of Alex Harris, Terrance George and Jamie Blackburn.
Organiser Stuart Meade, from Red Mie Farm, said: ‘When you try something new, there’s the bit right before the start where you think “is anybody going to turn up?”
‘Luckily they did, and we had a packed Castletown Square with exactly the atmosphere we hoped for – relaxed, happy and full of smiling, laughing faces, people just enjoying everything the festival had to offer in the last of the summer sunshine.
‘We also got to crown the island’s first ever “hot wings champion” Zofia, in a competition that only used Manx hot sauces which is absolutely fantastic.
‘We also crowned our “chilli eating champion” Keith, who took on some of the hottest chillies you can find anywhere in the world. Both events took place in front of big and enthusiastic crowds.
‘The festival was all about the food, and we can’t thank everyone enough for their support. I think we can reasonably say that the festival will be back in 2025!’