British singer, actress, and activist Paloma Faith headlined the Isle of Man Arts Council’s Annual Lecture last week at the Gaiety Theatre, marking her first visit to the island.
The event, titled ‘In Conversation with Paloma Faith’, drew a large audience for a night of candid discussion, humour, and creative insight.
Hosted by broadcaster Christy DeHaven, the conversation explored Faith’s personal and professional journey - from her early feminist values and entry into the music industry to her experiences as a mother and navigating neurodivergence and anxiety.
Known for her distinctive voice and outspoken views, Faith offered unfiltered reflections on creativity, activism, and identity.
The stage design, created by Gemma Wasley and Zoe Guilford of Rehab², looked to complement the ‘intimate and artistic’ atmosphere of the evening.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby, commented: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council is incredibly proud to bring such iconic voices from the creative industries to the island.
‘Paloma Faith was an outstanding guest, thoughtful, inspiring, and brilliantly entertaining.
‘We are delighted to continue offering opportunities for our community to connect with world-class creative talent right here in the island.’
A spokesperson from the Arts Council added: ‘Paloma was unflinchingly open about her experiences, charming the audience with her wit and a seemingly never-ending supply of dazzling, often hilarious anecdotes from her life in music, acting, and activism.
‘The Council extends its heartfelt thanks to Paloma, Christy DeHaven, the Rehab² team, and the fantastic audience who made the event such a success.
‘With four extraordinary Annual Lecture evenings now behind us, each one different and unforgettable, we’re proud to continue bringing world-class creative voices to the Isle of Man.
‘Stay tuned for future events, and thank you for helping us celebrate the ever-evolving story of the arts in our island.’