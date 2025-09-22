The internationally renowned Portico Quartet performed at King William’s College last week as part of a one-night-only event organised by live music promoters ‘Waves of Wonder’.
The event was hosted at King’s Court Theatre, which is known for its historic architecture and acoustics and provided an ‘intimate yet powerful’ setting for the evening’s performances.
The night involved opening performances by island acts Soundology and Kitterland, while the Portico Quartet consisted of Duncan Bellamy on drums, Milo Fitzpatrick on bass, Jack Wyllie on saxophones and Taz Modi on hang drums and keyboards.
A spokesperson from Waves of Wonder commented: ‘The feedback from the audience has been overwhelming.
‘One guest said “thank you so much for bringing this to the island, it was exceptionally good music”. Another said “the Portico Quartet were just incredible”.
‘Another attendee added “it was amazing and I lost count of how many times I got goosebumps in every single performance.” Our personal favourite came from 11-year-old Eleanor who said “this concert was slay!”
‘We are so grateful to everyone who came along, supported, and shared their joy with us.
‘Special thanks go to our partners, including the Isle of Man Arts Council, Island Escapes and the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company whose support helped make this extraordinary evening possible.’
Waves of Wonder, a community-focused initiative, is working to position the island as a cultural destination through a three-year strategy of staging high-calibre live music events.
The group aims to blend global talent with local creativity while fostering sustainable growth in the island's arts and tourism sectors.
The spokesperson added: ‘We believe that access to extraordinary cultural events enriches wellbeing and strengthens our connection to place.
‘Music and art have the power to foster pride and belonging, and we’re excited to be part of that story.’