A relationship has been struck up between one of the British Isle’s smallest cathedrals and one of its largest.
A biannual exchange has been established between the choirs of Peel and Liverpool cathedrals. Last month it was the turn of Peel choristers to visit Liverpool.
A total of ten children and 13 adults spent the weekend singing services at Liverpool Cathedral alongside their choir.
Music sang was by Schubert, Mozart and Murrill, as well as Handel’s famous Zadok the Priest. There was also time for a bit of sight-seeing with The Beatles Magical Mystery Tour.
Peel Cathedral’s director of music Dr Litman said: ‘It was such a privilege to be invited to sing in the awesome space of Liverpool Cathedral, and it is fantastic that the professional choir of Liverpool continue to encourage and support our programme of Cathedral Music here on the Isle of Man.
‘Seeing the Peel children mix with the Liverpool children was a great delight and many lasting friendships have been formed and renewed. Being a Cathedral Chorister is being part of a wider world, and cultural visits like this help the children to appreciate life and music beyond our island shores - plus they had an awesome time singing Zadok in that huge building!”
Liverpool Cathedral Choir will visit Peel again in 2026. Dr Litman is always looking for recruits, girls and boys from 7-16 years. Contact [email protected] for more information.