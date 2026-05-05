An island amateur dramatics group is preparing to return to the stage this weekend with a new adults-only pantomime reimagining of the Robin Hood legend with risqué humour and satirical twists.
Peel Loonie Pants, a spin-off from the Peel Pantoloons, will present their sixth adult pantomime at the Peel Centenary Centre on Friday (May 8) and Saturday (May 9).
The group was formed to allow performers to develop more irreverent, adult-themed versions of traditional pantomime stories following the success of their family-friendly productions.
This year’s show offers a bold adaptation of the Robin Hood story, placing the familiar characters in a comedic, after-dark setting filled with innuendo, wordplay and exaggerated characterisation.
The production follows Robin Hood (Gem Dugdale) and his band of Merry Men as they ‘steal from the rich and give to the poor’ in a narrative that prioritises humour and parody over historical accuracy.
Opposing Robin is the Sheriff of Nottingham (Adrian Cowin), whose plans are repeatedly undermined by his disorganised accomplices, the comedic double act known as In (Victoria Reynolds) and Out (Lisa Mellor).
The production also features Prince John (Felipe Ceôtto), portrayed as ineffectual and self-deluded, presiding over a chaotic court.
A central subplot involves Maid Marian (Jooles Morrison), who is depicted as independent and quick-witted, becoming the object of attention for both Robin Hood and the Sheriff while maintaining her own agency in the unfolding events.
Supporting characters include Dame Nanny Fanny Forthright (Nigel Thijs), the Lady in Waiting (Kayleigh Smart), and a narrator played by Karen Culverston, who guides the audience through the story.
The production also introduces a storyline involving a past encounter between Dame Nanny Fanny Forthright and King Richard (Laurence Watterson), revealing a royal secret that adds further comic complication to the plot.
The script has been written locally by Andy Whitmore, who also performs in the production. It follows previous adult pantomimes staged by the group, including Alice in Wonderland (2025), Sleeping with Beauty (2023), and earlier productions dating back to 2021.
Directed by Michelle Cain, now in her second year leading the group, the production brings together a large local cast drawn from across the island.
A spokesperson from Peel Loonie Pants commented: ‘With such a large cast across the island, getting everyone together in one place at the same time has been a challenge.
‘That being said, some cast relish in the opportunity to read in for others roles during rehearsals and many imitations occur as a result.
‘With glowing feedback from previous productions, this year’s show promises to be another unforgettable night.’
The performances will take place at 7.30pm each evening, with doors opening at 7pm. A bar will be available before the show and during the interval, with the production being strictly for audiences aged 18 and over.
Tickets are priced at £12 and are available online, with organisers encouraging early booking and attendance.