Americana band The Jesse Janes are set to return to the Isle of Man next month for two live performances in Peel and Laxey.
The quartet will play shows on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, following a series of sell-out gigs on the island last year.
The first event will take place at the Peel Centenary Centre and will see the band share the stage with musician Joe Martin as part of an Americana double bill.
Organisers say the evening will feature a mix of classic tracks and well-known songs from the genre, including timeless favourites from artists such as Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan, Emmylou Harris and Alison Krauss as well as material from the hit Hollywood film O Brother, Where Art Thou?
The following night, the band will perform at The Institute in Laxey alongside blues musician John Gregory, in a show marking his 20 years of performing.
This second performance is expected to blend blues influences with the band’s Americana style, offering a different experience from the Peel concert.
The Jesse Janes are made up of Irish sisters Kate and Mary Rose, alongside Liverpool musicians Tom and Andy, and have built a strong following through their energetic live shows.
Known for their close vocal harmonies and multi-instrumental approach, the band draw on a mix of country, folk, bluegrass and Irish traditional music, creating a sound rooted in classic Americana but with a contemporary edge.
Over the past decade they have performed extensively across the UK, particularly in the northwest of England, and have developed a reputation for engaging live performances and strong audience connection.
Recent appearances have included a return to the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, where they once again sold out the venue, as well as touring dates in Italy earlier this year.
They are also scheduled to appear at the British Country Music Festival in Blackpool later this year.
The band’s live shows often feature a mix of original material and carefully selected covers, with an emphasis on storytelling and musicianship that reflects the traditions of Americana and folk music.
Organisers say the upcoming Isle of Man shows will offer audiences the chance to see the band in more intimate surroundings than some of their recent larger venues.
A spokesperson said: ‘With two nights, two venues and different collaborations for each performance, the concerts are expected to appeal to a wide range of live music fans.
‘The inclusion of guest performers across both nights is also expected to bring a different dynamic to each show, highlighting both Americana and blues influences.’
Tickets for both events are now on sale, with early booking advised following the band’s previous sell-out shows on the island, and strong demand anticipated once again.
For more information on the Peel concert, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/live-roots-music-iom/t-xdmxznn
For more information on the Laxey concert, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/live-roots-music-iom/t-xdmxznn