Manx Care has launched spring Covid-19 and RSV vaccination programmes in in a bid to target those most at risk of serious respiratory illness on the Isle of Man.
The arms-length healthcare provider says the seasonal rollout aims to protect certain vulnerable groups of the population from developing complications linked to both viruses which it says can lead to hospitalisation despite often causing only mild symptoms in the wider population.
Covid-19 is a respiratory infection caused by a coronavirus which spread globally in recent years and can lead to serious illness, particularly in older people and those with underlying health conditions.
The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) says that while many people now experience milder symptoms, the virus continues to circulate and can still result in severe outcomes for vulnerable groups.
The spring Covid-19 vaccine is being offered to people aged 75 and over, residents in care homes for older adults, and individuals aged six months and above with weakened immune systems. Those turning 75 between April and June are also eligible and do not need to wait until their birthday to receive the vaccine.
Manx Care said eligible individuals will be contacted directly and invited to attend appointments between April and July.
A spokesperson for the organisation said that updated vaccines are being used as part of the programme to provide protection against more recent variants of the virus.
Alongside this, the organisation is continuing its Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccination programme.
RSV is a common respiratory virus that can be particularly serious for older adults and young infants.
The RSV vaccine is being offered routinely to people aged 75 and over and to residents in care homes.
It is also available to pregnant women from 28 weeks of pregnancy, with the aim of protecting babies during their first months of life. A dose is recommended during each pregnancy.
Manx Care said older adults typically require only a single dose of the RSV vaccine to provide longer-term protection. For expectant mothers, vaccination during pregnancy can help reduce the risk of severe illness in newborn babies.
Eligible adults who are already registered with the vaccination service will receive invitations to book appointments. In some cases, those already involved in the COVID-19 programme may be offered appointments for both vaccines at the same time.
Pregnant women will be advised about the RSV vaccine by their midwives during routine antenatal appointments and can arrange vaccination following this guidance.
Manx Care said delivering both programmes together is intended to reduce pressure on the island’s health services, particularly during periods when respiratory infections are more prevalent.
A spokesperson for the organisation added that vaccination plays a key role in protecting individuals, reducing the risk of serious illness and helping to limit the impact on frontline services.
Anyone with questions about vaccine eligibility and current programmes are encouraged to speak to their local GP surgery or visit https://www.gov.im/vaccinations for more information.