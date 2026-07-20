Manx National Heritage (MNH) has successfully retained a nationally recognised museum accreditation awarded to 10 of the island’s leading heritage attractions following an 18-month assessment process.
The organisation, which manages the Isle of Man’s national collection and is the island’s only accredited museum service, has again met the standards required under the UK Museum Accreditation Scheme.
Run by Arts Council England on behalf of the UK museum sector, the scheme is regarded as the benchmark for professional museum practice, assessing areas including governance, collections care, visitor experience, learning and organisational management.
Following a detailed review and inspection by Arts Council England, accredited status has been confirmed for the Manx Museum (Douglas), Castle Rushen (Castletown), Cregneash, the Old Grammar School (Castletown), Rushen Abbey (Ballasalla), the Laxey Wheel, The Grove Museum (Ramsey), the House of Manannan (Peel), the Nautical Museum (Castletown) and the Old House of Keys (Castletown).
The accreditation follows an 18-month process during which MNH was required to provide extensive evidence demonstrating it continued to meet the scheme’s rigorous standards.
The "Accredited 10" Heritage Sites
Following an intensive 18-month assessment, Manx National Heritage has successfully retained accredited status across all 10 of its leading island visitor attractions.
Castletown & The South
-
✓
Castle Rushen Castletown
-
✓
Old Grammar School Castletown
-
✓
Nautical Museum Castletown
-
✓
Old House of Keys Castletown
-
✓
Cregneash Cregneash Village
Douglas, East & North
-
✓
Manx Museum Douglas
-
✓
Laxey Wheel Laxey
-
✓
The Grove Museum Ramsey
West & Central
-
✓
House of Manannan Peel
-
✓
Rushen Abbey Ballasalla
Why it matters: As the Isle of Man’s only accredited museum service, retaining this standard allows Manx National Heritage to collaborate closely with museums across the British Isles, facilitating high-profile shared projects, resource swaps, and object loans.
Isabel Wilson, director of museums at Arts Council England, said: ‘Accreditation is the UK museum sector's benchmark for good practice and recognises organisations that meet nationally agreed standards across all aspects of museum practice, from caring for collections to engaging with visitors and ensuring good governance.
‘This achievement reflects the dedication and professionalism of the Manx National Heritage team and demonstrates their commitment to protecting and sharing the Isle of Man's rich heritage for the benefit of current and future generations.’
Museum Accreditation is recognised across the heritage sector as a mark of professionally managed museum services and enables accredited organisations to collaborate more closely with museums across the British Isles through shared projects, knowledge exchange and professional development.
Connie Lovel, executive director of Manx National Heritage, described retaining the accreditation as ‘a significant achievement’.
She said: ‘Retaining accredited status for our museums and heritage sites is a testament to the professionalism, expertise and dedication of our staff and volunteers.
‘Behind this recognition lies the collective effort of teams across the organisation, working every day to meet the rigorous standards required for accreditation.
‘For visitors, partners, funders and stakeholders, Museum Accreditation provides confidence that Manx National Heritage operates to the highest professional and internationally recognised standards.’
Jonathan Hall, chairman of Manx National Heritage, also praised staff and volunteers for their work.
He said: ‘The successful renewal of accredited status for Manx National Heritage sites is an outstanding achievement and one in which everyone associated with the organisation can take great pride.
‘Their efforts, many of which take place behind the scenes and often go unseen by the public, are essential in ensuring that the island's heritage is protected, accessible and inspiring for current and future generations.’
For more information on Manx National Heritage and the sites they have across the Isle of Man, visit manxnationalheritage.im.