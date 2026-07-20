Following a detailed review and inspection by Arts Council England, accredited status has been confirmed for the Manx Museum (Douglas), Castle Rushen (Castletown), Cregneash, the Old Grammar School (Castletown), Rushen Abbey (Ballasalla), the Laxey Wheel, The Grove Museum (Ramsey), the House of Manannan (Peel), the Nautical Museum (Castletown) and the Old House of Keys (Castletown).