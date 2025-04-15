A cast of talented young actors from the Isle of Man travelled to Pitlochry Festival Theatre in Scotland last weekend to perform the play ‘Ravers’.
The performance was part of the prestigious National Theatre Connections Festival, which looks to showcase the best of young acting talent from seven theatre groups across the UK and the Isle of Man.
Douglas-based theatre group Kensington Arts represented the island by showcasing the play ‘Ravers’ by Rikki Beadle-Blair.
The play explored themes of identity, culture, and the complexities of growing up - offering a thought-provoking yet entertaining look at teenage experiences.
The young actors were in attendance at the theatre from Thursday to Saturday and also took part in theatre workshops and a question and answer session with BAFTA-winning actor Alan Cumming.
The Manx contingent also had the opportunity to watch three other performances from visiting youth theatre groups from around the UK.
Chloë Shimmin, acting director for the cast during their time in Scotland, said: ‘The cast of Ravers blew me away on our trip to Pitlochry.
‘Their dedication to making the show the best it could be, the way they celebrated other young people from different youth theatres and their acting abilities were all phenomenal.
‘It was such a pleasure to direct them, to challenge them and to (hopefully) inspire and teach them some useful nuggets of information.’
The event has previously featured young actors who have gone on to act professionally, including the Oscar-nominated Keira Knightley (’Pride and Prejudice’, ‘The Imitation Game’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’), John Boyega (’Star Wars: The Force Awakens’), Dylan Llewllyn (’Derry Girls’) and Callum Scott Howells (’It's A Sin’).
Chloe added: ‘We would also like to thank the Isle of Man Arts Council for its support with funding to help the cast travel to and from Pitlochry.’