Hello Little People’s alternative Christmas pantomime has been entertaining audience members young and old.
The quirky rags to riches tale of Dick Whittington and the Manx Cat is being staged by Michelle Jamieson and Chloe Shimmin at Port St Mary town hall over the Christmas period.
It sees the audience join Dick Whittington (Chloe Shimmin) as he travels to the Isle of Man seeking to make his tax-free fortune, guided by his new best friend, Manxie the cat.
But hold on tight, because the wicked Queen R-A-T (Michelle Jamieson) has an evil plan. Can you help stop her from taking over the island?
The action-packed, 60-minute extravaganza guarantees laughter, music and silliness and is aimed at the whole family.
Performances are relaxed - audience members can move, shake and make all the noise they want.
Producer Michelle said: ‘Dick Whittington and the Manx Cat celebrates Manx culture, quirks, and stories in a very relaxed atmosphere, and, above all, will be a whole lot of fun.’
Dick Whittington and the Manx Cat is Hello Little People’s fourth pantomime, following on from Beauty and the Yeast, Juan and the Beanstalk and Cinderellafella, Yessir!
Performances take place daily at 11am and 2pm until Saturday (December 30).
Tickets (£12) are available online at hellolittlepeople.com
The production is supported by KPMG.