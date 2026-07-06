Island food producers, caterers and artisan businesses are being encouraged to apply for exhibition space at the Isle of Man's flagship food and drink festival, which returns this year with a new name and a new venue.
Previously known as the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival, the event has been rebranded as ‘The Big Manx Feast’ and will take place over two days at Noble's Park on Saturday, September 19 and Sunday, September 20.
Organisers say the festival will celebrate the island's food, drink and hospitality sector while providing businesses with an opportunity to showcase their products, reach new customers and be part of one of the Isle of Man's key annual events.
Applications are now open to a wide range of exhibitors, including local food and drink producers selling products grown, reared, caught, brewed, baked, pickled or smoked on the island.
Caterers, food trucks and hospitality businesses using Manx ingredients are also being invited to apply, alongside artisan makers and specialist retailers, particularly those selling food-related products.
A variety of pitch options will be available to suit different businesses, including spaces for food trucks, market-style marquees for hospitality vendors and stands for food producers and artisan retailers.
Organisers say exhibitors will have access to key infrastructure throughout the weekend, including power, water, waste facilities and seating areas.
The organising team said it is looking for businesses that can help deliver a high-quality and varied visitor experience and has encouraged applicants to highlight their use of Manx produce, while also considering launching new products or collaborations to coincide with the event.
Ollie Neale, board member for government agency Business Isle of Man and managing director of Okell's Brewery, believes the event will build on the success of previous festivals while introducing a fresh approach.
He said: ‘The Big Manx Feast is shaping up to be a fantastic celebration of the very best of Manx food and drink, and we are excited to be bringing forward a brand-new look at a new location, alongside an exciting line-up of cooking demonstrations, talks and family activities to create a great weekend centred around our wonderful food and drink.
‘It is a brilliant opportunity for both new and established local producers, hospitality businesses and artisan makers to be part of one of the island's key events, connect with customers, and showcase the quality, creativity and passion that make our local food and drink industry so special.’
As well as exhibitor applications, organisers are also inviting people interested in delivering cooking demonstrations, talks or children's activities to get involved.
Businesses requiring support with their applications can contact the organising team by email.
Discounted online tickets for visitors will be made available in the coming weeks through the event's website.
Ahead of the festival, businesses are also being invited to attend an information evening at St John's Mill on Thursday, July 16, from 6pm to 8pm, where members of The Big Manx Feast organising team will outline plans for the event and answer questions from prospective exhibitors.