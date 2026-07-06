This week’s Southern 100 meeting has a new feature with the soft launch of a ‘Traders’ Park’.
Located in the park adjacent to Southern 100 Headquarters on the Castletown By-pass, the new area has been created to give spectators more to enjoy away from the racing, bringing together local businesses, motorcycle brands, charities and visitor attractions in one dedicated space.
Organisers say the Traders’ Park is designed to enhance the overall race week experience, offering fans the chance to shop, support good causes, meet familiar faces and enjoy food and entertainment alongside the on-track action.
Among those taking part is Uggly & Co, which is showcasing its range of premium motorcycle-inspired clothing and lifestyle apparel, including vintage-style hoodies, T-shirts and accessories popular with road racing fans.
The Joey Dunlop Foundation is also present, raising funds through merchandise sales and tombola tickets.
The charity, established in memory of road racing legend Joey Dunlop MBE, provides accessible holiday accommodation in the island for disabled visitors.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), the island’s emergency helicopter provider since 2022, is offering visitors the opportunity to learn more about its work delivering critical care across the Isle of Man.
A number of other exhibitors will feature across race week, including Isle of Gelato, serving artisan gelato made in the island, and H&H Motorcycles, offering merchandise, riding accessories and other products for enthusiasts.
Billown course sponsor Motor Isle will also be attending, showcasing its 3 Wheeling merchandise and promoting offers linked to its Douglas-based Motor Isle Bar & Grill.
Representatives from the Steam Packet Company will be present on Championship Day on Thursday, with competitions, rider appearances at selected times and opportunities for visitors to register interest for 2027.
Opening times for exhibitors vary throughout the week, with activity expected to build as racing continues.