The organisers of a dodgeball tournament to raise money for a mental health charity has been hailed a huge success.
The event, held at the NSC earlier this month in aid of Isle Listen, saw 23 teams compete.
Teams included law firms, electricians, egaming businesses and banks. Money raised from team registrations will go towards Isle Listen’s mission of preventative mental health education and lifelong learning.
Isle Listen’s Fundraising Lead Steven Downward said: ‘We’re delighted with how our inaugural Isle of Man Dodgeball Championship panned out.
‘It was great to see so many teams coming together with real passion and enthusiasm to support the event and throw balls at each other!
‘Huge thanks to our sponsor Flutter International, Active Souls for facilitating the event and to our amazing volunteers without whom the event wouldn’t have been possible.’
Steven admits he was not sure how the event would pan out.
He said: ‘Fundraising events are so important for the continuation of the vital work that we do. It’s always nerve-wracking to launch a new event as you don’t know how it will be received.
‘Mental Health Awareness Week was the perfect time for us to launch our Dodgeball Championship, and we are delighted with how it went.’
The colourful trophy, crafted by Viva Wood Studio and Dalewood Craft Designs, was won by dodgeball pros ‘High Voltage Hitters’ – also known as Ardern & Druggan Ltd.
After taking home the victory at the UCM Dodgeball Tournament earlier this year, the High Voltage Hitters were clearly on a winning streak and will go for the hattrick with The Children’s Centre competition later this year.
Due to the demand and success of the event, Isle Listen is looking to return with the second instalment of the Dodgeball Championship in 2026. To register your team’s interest for next year, please complete the form here: www.islelisten.im/dodgeball