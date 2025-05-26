The Isle of Man TT 2025 is officially underway, and fans are already flocking to a bigger and better Monster Energy Fan Park.
The popular hub, located behind the Grandstand in Douglas, opened its gates on Saturday, unveiling an expanded tent and outdoor space for racegoers to enjoy wall-to-wall racing coverage, live entertainment, and street food from some top vendors.
Big screens will once again show all the live action streamed via TT+, while the Fan Park will be buzzing with daily events throughout both qualifying and race weeks.
Highlights are set to include live recordings of The TT Podcast with Chris Pritchard and Lee Johnston, featuring special guests like Peter Hickman, Barry Burrell, and Dom Herbertson.
Fan favourites such as the Honda and RST chat shows return, including appearances from legends like John McGuinness MBE and Dean Harrison.
Each evening, DJs and musicians will bring the park to life, with sets from AnnaDoom.pe, Jamie Craig, and local talent like Heikki and Alex Harris.
Radio TT Classics nights will add a nostalgic soundtrack with themed playlists including the ‘Joey years’ and ‘Monsters of Rock’.
New for 2025, visitors can get custom tattoos or haircuts from award-winning artists, try on bespoke RST race suits, and grab official TT merchandise, including the John McGuinness x TT range.
Racing is streamed live daily, along with plenty of podium celebrations, and appearances by race marshals and TT stars.
A spokesperson said: ‘The Fan Park promises an unforgettable festival atmosphere.
‘Whether you're there for the adrenaline, the insights, or just the tacos, there’s something for everyone this fortnight.’
The Fan Park is open from 9am each day, closing at 11pm.