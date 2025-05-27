A one-day festival packed with performances, workshops and activities for children and their families is set to return to the Villa Marina this summer.
SPARK, a celebration of creativity, imagination and the natural world, will take place on Saturday 5 July and promises a bigger and bolder programme following its debut in 2024.
More than 1,000 people attended last year’s event, which was themed around magic.
This year, the focus turns to nature, with organisers aiming to transform the Villa Marina into a vibrant hub of music, theatre, play and participation.
Highlights of the 2025 programme include an appearance by the Olivier Award-winning Little Bulb Theatre, who will present Four Seasons in the Royal Hall - an event being described as a joyful, music-filled, puppetry-packed adventure created especially for children aged three to seven.
Other activities include A Walk in the Woods by Mannin Music, described as a sensory adventure for younger children, and The Lion Inside by Manx Family Concerts - a musical tale of courage and kindness.
Families can also join The Perfect Spot, an immersive storytelling picnic through the Villa Gardens, and take part in Save Our Seabirds workshops hosted by Manx Birdlife, which combine fun and education with an environmental message.
Hands-on activities include magic wand-making with the Keird Collective, using natural materials, and drop-in play sessions at Dragon’s Castle.
New for this year, Active Souls will host energetic outdoor play sessions in the gardens, encouraging movement, creativity and wellbeing.
Free face painting and a range of food stalls and treats will be available throughout the day, making it a full family day out.
Daphne Caine MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: ‘It’s wonderful to see the festival grow - not only in size but in ambition - with more artists contributing and even more opportunities for families to learn, play and enjoy time together.’
Returning favourites include a singalong screening of Disney’s The Lion King at the Broadway Cinema.
A sing-along showing of the Disney film Encanto proved popular with younger audiences during last year’s festival.
SPARK is organised by VillaGaiety, which launched the festival in March 2024 with a programme themed around magic.
That event featured live performances, drop-in creative experiences and a headline act by magicians Morgan and West in the Royal Hall.
According to organisers, the relaxed format of the festival allows audiences to move freely between activities and performance spaces, giving families the flexibility to plan their day at their own pace.
Speaking at the time, Head of Culture and Arts Sarah Wilson-White said: ‘SPARK is about young people and their grown-ups experiencing and celebrating creativity together - from singing, painting and watching live performance - there’s something for everyone at the festival and we can’t wait for audiences to try something different and make some great memories together at VillaGaiety.’
The 2025 festival runs throughout the day on July 5, with the full line-up and tickets now available online at www.villagaiety.com/spark.