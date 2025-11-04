The Laxey Glen took on a new lease of life at the weekend as owner Edward Bunce hosted Into the Glen – a one-day festival celebrating Manx music, culture and community.
The popular venue, known for its food, drinks and welcoming atmosphere, became the backdrop for the event on Saturday, November 1.
Organised in collaboration with DJ duo Anima, Yoga by Leanne and Riversea Sauna, the festival was described on its website as ‘the foundation for a new major Manx tradition’. It aimed to showcase the best of the island’s music, wellness and creative spirit.
Although busy on the day serving customers, coordinating staff and keeping operations running smoothly, Mr Bunce took a few moments to share his thoughts on the event and his hopes for the future.
He said: ‘From the moment I took on the lease here seven years ago, the first thing I saw was a festival site. So really, it’s always been a dream to start a festival here, and this is the first go at doing that.’
‘It’s a sort of pilot to see how it’s going to work and build the team so that hopefully we can make this a yearly thing.’
Mr Bunce added that further events could be on the horizon.
‘The summer might hold some surprises,’ he said. ‘We’re thinking something a little bit larger that’s more inclusive, with a lot more local things and culture. So really, to push anything that’s Manx. There’s a lot of space here - we’re just using a tiny bit of what’s available.’
He said the setting at The Laxey Glen was well suited to an event of this kind.
‘The site was made back in the day by the Victorians - it was designed for people to come and walk around and enjoy,’ he said. ‘It’s actually quite a great site for this because there are loads of different levels and paths that interconnect, and lots of places where we can put different things on.’