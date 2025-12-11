The 2025 Santa’s on a Bike Isle of Man ride raised £78,816 for Rebecca House Children’s Hospice, marking the highest total in the event’s history.
Organised by plan.com, the annual charity ride saw more than 300 participants travel across the island dressed as Santa, drawing large crowds and widespread community support.
All funds raised will go directly to Rebecca House, which provides specialist care for children and families across the Isle of Man. The record-breaking total reflects contributions from riders, spectators, volunteers and local supporters who participated in months of advance fundraising activities.
This year’s event featured a notable individual effort from Ash Humphrey, who completed nine and a half consecutive marathons, contributing over £13,000 to the overall total.
‘His dedication and determination was a huge part of this year’s success,’ a spokesperson from plan.com commented.
Additional financial contributions came from tombola ticket sales and community donations, while logistical support also came in the shape of volunteers who helped coordinate the ride.
The combination of a record turnout and strong public engagement made this year’s event one to remember.
Nicola Patterson, chief people officer and event organiser at plan.com, said: ‘Every year we’re blown away by the generosity of our community, but 2025 has truly set a new standard.
‘Seeing thousands come together in the form of riders, volunteers, families and supporters to back Rebecca House is incredibly humbling.
‘Santa’s on a Bike is a highlight of the year for all of us at plan.com, and we’re so proud to play a part in something that makes such a real difference.’
The spokesperson added: ‘A huge thank you goes to everyone who donated, bought tickets, promoted the event, ran with Ash, joined the ride or supported in any way.
‘Your contributions have made a real and lasting difference.’