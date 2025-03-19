Students from University College Isle of Man recently showcased their talents during the UCM’s annual Skills Test.
The range of courses and talents on display included barbering, engineering, catering and hospitality, hairdressing and beauty therapy, motor vehicle and construction.
The week’s activities kicked off with the barbering skills test at the Synnova Training Salon, where the students demonstrated their training on live models.
The judging panel included Ray Faragher from Sweeney Todd and Josh Moore and Diane Moore from Renegade Cuts and Clobber. Jai Wyatt won first place, with Joe Price and Corbyn Schade close behind.
It was then turn of UCM's engineering students, who showcased their expertise at the Hills Meadow Campus, with guests having the opportunity to watch the engineers in action during the day’s events.
On the next day, visitors gathered at UCM’s Oastan Training Restaurant to watch level one, two and three students from the catering, hospitality, and food service departments take on culinary arts challenges.
Meanwhile, at the Synnova Training Salon, hair and beauty students put their collaborative creativity to the test in an 'under the sea' themed competition.
On the final day, UCM's construction students rounded off the week with a series of challenges spanning brickwork, carpentry and joinery, plumbing, horticulture, and electrical installation.
Jesamine Kelly, UCM principal, said: ‘The Skills Test provides a valuable opportunity for our students to shine and put their hard-earned skills to the test, allowing them to demonstrate their capabilities in front of family, peers, and the wider community.
‘These events also offer a glimpse into the high level of training that students receive across UCM's vocational programs.
‘UCM would like to thank all the local businesses who supported this event with prizes and materials, and the industry professionals who spared their time to judge and offer guidance to the students.’