A delegation of over 60 performers, artists and volunteers recently represented the Isle of Man at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient (FIL) - the biggest interceltic festival in the world.
Taking place in Lorient, Brittany, the festival attracted an average of 850,000 visitors and spectators over seven days. For its 53rd edition, the Interceltic Festival 2024 put Celtic youth in the spotlight.
As part of its focus on the Celtic youth, the FIL invited 16 young artists from the eight participating nations for a music residency to celebrate interceltism.
Two groups were formed from this residency and they performed twice-daily during the festival, with the Isle of Man being represented by Mera Royle (harp & fiddle) and Owen Williams (accordion and keys).
Dance group ‘Ny Fennee’ also represented the island at the Lorient Stadium for multiple nightly shows called ‘Horizons Celtique’, in front of hundreds of thousands in-person and to millions on national French television.
The dance group also represented the island at the Grand Parade of Celtic Nations to thousands in the streets of Lorient.
Meanwhile, Manx folk band ‘Scran’ experienced their first festival of this scale, competing in the Loic Raison Trophée and placing fourth overall.
A spokesperson from the Manx delegation said: ‘This was a considerable achievement since the band, ranging from 12-18 years of age, were up against older and more experienced groups. Scran member Aalish Kilgallon even performed an additional concert as a solo-musician on the shared Celtic stage.’
Another new offering from the Manx delegation came in the form of a DJ set by ‘Çheumooie’. Juan Kaighin entranced audiences with his blend of contemporary beats, with audio samples of the last native speakers.
Festival favourites Mec Lir performed a high-energy set at Le Kleub on the first Monday, while Ruth Keggin performed a sold-out show at Le Theatre as part of the ‘Celtique Oddysee’ project, now in its third year.
Representing the visual arts, the island was represented by Molly Kathryn at the Euroceltic Art Exhibition, bringing pieces inspired by Manx Gaelic heritage and agriculture.
Helen Winter also delivered a number of textiles workshops over the week, teaching needle felting techniques to local participants.
The Manx Delegates at this year’s FIL were Grainney Sheard and Ealee Sheard.
Grainney said: ‘We are so very proud of what our delegation has achieved in the past week. Each and every one of our delegation is a credit to our island.
‘It has truly been a privilege to bring so many talented artists and performers to showcase Manx culture at this international festival.
‘The Manx Delegation are grateful to Biosphere Isle of Man for their support towards the Isle of Man Pavilion and to Culture Vannin for their continued support leading up to the festival.’
To see and read more about what the Manx delegation did during their time at the festival, you can search @mannin_fil on Instagram and Facebook.