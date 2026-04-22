Marown AFC marked a major milestone in its history over the weekend as the Crosby club celebrated its 75th anniversary with a special event.
Held on Saturday evening at Woodbourne House, the occasion brought together current and former players, supporters and members of the local community to honour the club’s rich heritage.
The celebration followed an afternoon on the pitch, where Marown narrowly suffered defeat in the Hospital Cup away at top flight St Mary’s.
A highlight of the evening was a guest appearance from former Everton and Liverpool winger Kevin Sheedy, who shared stories from his distinguished professional career.
The Republic of Ireland international joined Everton from Liverpool in 1982 and went on to make 357 appearances for the Goodison Park side, scoring 97 goals and playing a key role in Howard Kendall’s successful team of the mid-1980s.
Despite his extensive experience at the top level of the game, Sheedy admitted he had been impressed by the standard on show earlier in the day, having watched Marown’s narrow cup defeat, as well as the togetherness of the community club.
The evening served as a reminder that Marown AFC is much more than just a football club, instead standing as a cornerstone of the village community, bringing generations together both on and off the pitch.
Club chairman Neil Withers and former player Darren Kerruish were particularly interesting on the mic, reminiscing over stories over the years.
Club secretary Helen Withers reflected on the occasion, saying: ‘What a night at the Marown AFC 75th anniversary celebrations.
‘I was probably stressing until everyone had a seat – at that point I could enjoy the evening and take it all in.
‘Honestly, I was beaming from ear to ear seeing everyone enjoying themselves, from so many generations of players to our guests and Mr Sheedy – the legend – it all made for a great time.
‘A great club that I have the pleasure to be part of.’
All photos - Gary Weightman (Vannin Photos).