Marown AFC marked a major milestone in its history over the weekend as the Crosby club celebrated its 75th anniversary with a special event.

Held on Saturday evening at Woodbourne House, the occasion brought together current and former players, supporters and members of the local community to honour the club’s rich heritage.

The celebration followed an afternoon on the pitch, where Marown narrowly suffered defeat in the Hospital Cup away at top flight St Mary’s.

A highlight of the evening was a guest appearance from former Everton and Liverpool winger Kevin Sheedy, who shared stories from his distinguished professional career.

The Republic of Ireland international joined Everton from Liverpool in 1982 and went on to make 357 appearances for the Goodison Park side, scoring 97 goals and playing a key role in Howard Kendall’s successful team of the mid-1980s.

Despite his extensive experience at the top level of the game, Sheedy admitted he had been impressed by the standard on show earlier in the day, having watched Marown’s narrow cup defeat, as well as the togetherness of the community club.

The evening served as a reminder that Marown AFC is much more than just a football club, instead standing as a cornerstone of the village community, bringing generations together both on and off the pitch.

Club chairman Neil Withers and former player Darren Kerruish were particularly interesting on the mic, reminiscing over stories over the years.

Club secretary Helen Withers reflected on the occasion, saying: ‘What a night at the Marown AFC 75th anniversary celebrations.

‘I was probably stressing until everyone had a seat – at that point I could enjoy the evening and take it all in.

‘Honestly, I was beaming from ear to ear seeing everyone enjoying themselves, from so many generations of players to our guests and Mr Sheedy – the legend – it all made for a great time.

‘A great club that I have the pleasure to be part of.’

All photos - Gary Weightman (Vannin Photos).

Woodbourne House was decked out in maroon and gold - thanks to the hard work of Neil, Helen and the committee
Woodbourne House was decked out in maroon and gold - thanks to the hard work of Neil, Helen and the committee (Vannin Photos)
Current Marown players Niall Gibney, Joey Rothwell, Patrick Knight and Charlie Scarffe enjoying themselves
Current Marown players Niall Gibney, Joey Rothwell, Patrick Knight and Charlie Scarffe enjoying themselves (Vannin Photos)
Marown gaffer and the longest serving football manager in Manx football, David Brew, gave a bouquet of flowers to club secretary Helen Withers
Marown gaffer and the longest serving football manager in Manx football, David Brew, gave a bouquet of flowers to club secretary Helen Withers (Vannin Photos)
Former Marown players enjoyed the evening, which included a three-course meal
Former Marown players enjoyed the evening, which included a three-course meal (Vannin Photos )
Guest of honour Kevin Sheedy, who played 46 times for the Republic of Ireland national team and scored the country's first ever goal in a FIFA World Cup finals
Guest of honour Kevin Sheedy, who played 46 times for the Republic of Ireland national team and scored the country's first ever goal in a FIFA World Cup finals (Vannin Photos)
Club legend Darren Kerruish told brilliant stories that many in the room remembered fondly
Club legend Darren Kerruish told brilliant stories that many in the room remembered fondly (Vannin Photos)
Chairman Neil Withers with committee member Tom Curphey
Chairman Neil Withers with committee member Tom Curphey (Vannin Photos)
Sophie and Colin Gilbert with daughter Erin
Sophie and Colin Gilbert with daughter Erin (Vannin Photos)
Arnie Withers, a true Marown great
Arnie Withers, a true Marown great (Vannin Photos)